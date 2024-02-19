The roads affected are the A40 east in Herefordshire between the A466 in Monmouth and A49 in Wilton on the Welsh/English.

Previously the roads were closed to allow investigation and survey works to ensure the area is safe before the carriageway can re-open.

The National Highways is warning the lane closure and temporary speed limit will be in place 'indefinitely until the land adjacent to the road can be stabilised.'

Those travelling are warned to expect delays.