Following an announcement from the UK Government last week that 43 police forces across Wales and England would be getting a share of £66 million in funding to help combat anti-social behaviour hotspots across the country.

It has been revealed that Gwent Police - which covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly - will be receiving £1,000,000.

South Wales Police - which covers Bridgend, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan - will receive slightly more at £1,429,204.

Both forces have welcomed the funding and believe it will help them to continue to combat particular hotspots of anti-social behaviour within their remits.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: "This £1 million funding allocation is great news because it will allow us to build on our existing work to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in our communities.

"Anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable, and we understand the distress it causes our residents.

"Everybody should feel safe in their own home and in their neighbourhood.

"This funding will support hot spot patrols which provide reassurance to local people and deter potential anti-social behaviour.

"We encourage residents to report anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message on social media."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said the funding is a continuation of previous Home Office funding which they had been awarded in 2023.

They added: "It will continue to be used for specific of targeting of anti-social behaviour hot-spots."

According to Gwent Police's official website, antisocial behaviour can be split into three clear categories: personal antisocial behaviour, nuisance antisocial behaviour and environmental antisocial behaviour.

Beyond these main headings, Gwent Police say antisocial behaviour can then fall into one of 13 sub-categories.

These are:

Vehicle abandoned;

Vehicle nuisance or inappropriate use;

Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour;

Rowdy or nuisance neighbours;

Littering or drugs paraphernalia;

Animal problems;

Trespassing;

Nuisance calls;

Street drinking;

Activity relating to sex workers or sex working;

Nuisance noise;

Begging;

Misuse of fireworks.

The forces believe the funding will enable them to crackdown on all forms of anti-social behaviour within their areas.