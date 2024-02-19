Located at Crindau Gateway, Albany Street, Newport, NP20 5NJ, the brand-new store will open in a matter of weeks on Thursday, March 7, at 8am.

Formerly home to the R.J. Mason Transport Yard, the plot had stood empty for some time.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Mark James, along with a team of 40 colleagues from the local community.

Mr James said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Newport. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Team GB star and bronze medallist Sarah Jones, a Welsh international field hockey player, will celebrate the stores opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on the opening morning.

The hockey star will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Ms Jones said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Aldi on Albany Street will open on Thursday March 7 at 8am (Image: Aldi)

The store will offer fresh, Welsh meat products with weekly offers including Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering a range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Newport to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up should email aldi@neighbourly.com

Aldi on Albany Street will be open Monday – Saturday from 8am to 10pm and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.