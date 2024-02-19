I have had the opportunity to visit some brilliant businesses which bring a great deal of value to our local communities.

Last week I visited Sunnybank Equestrian Centre, which is owned and run by Terinna Pesci.

I was pleased to be at the launch of their new ‘Huggle a Pony’ initiative, which is an opportunity for children and adults alike to spend some time with the horses, as a way to relieve stress and anxiety.

During my visit I spoke with Rewild Play ALN South Wales group, who told me how their children find time with the ponies help with relaxation, focus and communication.

Terinna and the team were brilliant and I would encourage everyone to give her a call and arrange to go along and ‘Huggle a Pony’.

Last week also happened to be apprenticeship week. Following a visit to People Plus, Bargoed last year I wanted to bring the Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, down to see the centre for himself.

People Plus is a learning provider which runs apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities across the local area and are based out of the old Lennox Club in Gilfach.

It provides opportunities for young people aged 16-17 and also, for adults at risk of redundancy. As well as, Esol courses for refugees settled locally.

The Jobs Growth Wales+ is funded by Welsh Government as part of the Young Person’s guarantee, so the Minister found it useful to see the difference the funding is making on the ground.

Vaughan and I spent time with learners, they were great and have real visions for their future. The tutors at People Plus were doing a great job in supporting them to create opportunities to bring those visions to life. It is a brilliant example of how job coaching can work.