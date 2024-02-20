Daniel Fish, 38, from Cwmbran stole the money over a six-month period while caring for his father Gordon Fish and stepmother Carol Fish.

He used the money to bet on football, roulette and gaming machines.

They had trusted him with their bank card to pay for their shopping but the defendant started draining their joint account.

He would do so from cash back payments and making ATM withdrawals, Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said.

Fish took out so much money that his mum and dad’s account shrank to just a 6p balance and was then overdrawn.

Mr Roberts told Newport Crown Court: “When he was first interviewed by the police on October 31 last year he accepted that he had perpetrated a fraud against his parents.

“He said he often cared for them and said that he was in receipt of Universal Credit.

“The defendant accepted that he gambled every week and he had a gambling addiction and that’s where the money he stole went.”

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Fish said: “In the past, me and Daniel had a good relationship as stepmother and stepson.

“I really thought he was good boy and I could trust him.”

Fish, of Michael Thacker Court, St Dials, pleaded guilty to fraud and theft.

The offences took place between June and December 2023.

The defendant had one previous conviction for drink driving.

Tabitha Walker, mitigating, said: “His gambling addiction is at the root of these offences and the problems that he has, he tells me today, he's had from roughly around the age of 16.

“He has gambled on football but the main problem has been roulette and betting machines.”

His barrister added: “The defendant said he’s ashamed of what he’s done and wants to apologise to his parents.”

Fish had spent some time in custody and appeared in court via a video link from Cardiff Prison.

Judge Eugene Egan told the defendant: “These were mean offences because the victims were your father and your stepmother.

“Both of those people deserve your respect and your compassion given their circumstances and you treated them abysmally.”

Fish was jailed for 12 months but the sentence was suspended for 21 months.

The defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay his parents £1,000 compensation at a rate of £80 a month.

Fish was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact Mrs Fish.