South Wales Police were called to a property in Butetown, Belmont Walk shortly after 9am yesterday morning, February 18.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The emergency services lined the streets (Image: Newsquest)

The South Wales Ambulance Service and Gwent Police lined the streets throughout yesterday with multiple police cordons in place.

At the time many concerned people lined the streets.

At approximately 6:10pm yesterday evening, more than nine hours after the fatal incident, forensics was spotted at the scene taking photographs.

Forensics were spotted at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

DCI Matt Davies, senior investigating officer, said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close-knit community of Butetown.

"I want to assure the public that an early arrest has been made and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“The support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to please contact us quoting occurrence number 2400056193.”

In an update today the force told the Argus that the 38-year-old remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "The 38-year-old is still in custody. He has not been charged."