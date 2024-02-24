Found in the village of Langstone near Newport, this "extensive luxury home" boasts panoramic views over rolling countryside - with the nearby Celtic Manor Resort 2010 Ryder Cup Golf Course visible.

The main kitchen-dining area that looks out onto the panoramic views (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

The home is designed to blend modern design with the more traditional features throughout, including a "spacious entrance hall", cloakroom, sitting room, family room, study/gym, kitchen dining room, utility and and a ground floor shower room, as well as five good size bedrooms.

The paddocks are the main selling point, but there is also a pig pen, chicken coop and kennels (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

The biggest selling point of the house are the grazing paddocks, three stables, kennels and tack room, making the house a perfect option for someone who loves animals and may make use of the buildings.

There is also a fish pond, pig pen and chicken coop on site as well.

A small paddock is currently home to two shepherd huts and hot tubs, which could be used in their current state for weekend breaks, if you so desire.

The detached barn a little further on, and could present the opportunity for a home office, or fully-operational annexe.

The lounge looks out onto the nine acres of land with outstanding views (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

There is also a shed, basement and greenhouse which could be the perfect place for anyone who enjoys a spot of gardening to spend their time.

Alongside all of this, there is also an outbuilding included with the main house that is now "luxury accommodation" that could either be used as a space for guests or as a potential space for "multi-generational" living if required.

Each bedroom on the first floor in the main house includes an en-suite with the master bedroom categorised as a "suite" in its own right.

The nine acres of land that come with the property, offering 'jaw-dropping' panoramic views (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)Deemed a "spectacular family home" by agents Fine and Country Cardiff, the property is on the market for just under £2 million.

The house also includes "green credentials" with heating supplied by a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

If you would like to view the property or find out more details, you can visit here or call the agent on 029 2167 7210.