THIS IS what we mean when we talk about living in luxury - a property situated in an Area of National Beauty boasting nine acres of land and its own paddocks. 

Found in the village of Langstone near Newport, this "extensive luxury home" boasts panoramic views over rolling countryside - with the nearby Celtic Manor Resort 2010 Ryder Cup Golf Course visible. 

South Wales Argus: The main kitchen-dining area that looks out onto the panoramic viewsThe main kitchen-dining area that looks out onto the panoramic views (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: The welcoming hallway is bright and airy

The home is designed to blend modern design with the more traditional features throughout, including a "spacious entrance hall", cloakroom, sitting room, family room, study/gym, kitchen dining room, utility and and a ground floor shower room, as well as five good size bedrooms. 

South Wales Argus: The paddocks are the main selling point, but there is also a pig pen, chicken coop and kennelsThe paddocks are the main selling point, but there is also a pig pen, chicken coop and kennels (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: The patio is designed to provide owners with a place to sit and enjoy the rolling hills and

The biggest selling point of the house are the grazing paddocks, three stables, kennels and tack room, making the house a perfect option for someone who loves animals and may make use of the buildings.

There is also a fish pond, pig pen and chicken coop on site as well. 

A small paddock is currently home to two shepherd huts and hot tubs, which could be used in their current state for weekend breaks, if you so desire. 

The detached barn a little further on, and could present the opportunity for a home office, or fully-operational annexe. 

South Wales Argus: Outside, a hot tub for the ultimate relaxation is available for usage

South Wales Argus: The lounge looks out onto the nine acres of land with outstanding viewsThe lounge looks out onto the nine acres of land with outstanding views (Image: Fine and Country, Cardiff via Rightmove)

There is also a shed, basement and greenhouse which could be the perfect place for anyone who enjoys a spot of gardening to spend their time. 

Alongside all of this, there is also an outbuilding included with the main house that is now "luxury accommodation" that could either be used as a space for guests or as a potential space for "multi-generational" living if required. 

Each bedroom on the first floor in the main house includes an en-suite with the master bedroom categorised as a "suite" in its own right. 

South Wales Argus: The outbuilding could be used for multi-generational living or as a study space

South Wales Argus: There are a number of family bathrooms throughout the property, offering space and all-important

South Wales Argus: The nine acres of land that come with the property, offering 'jaw-dropping' panoramic viewsThe nine acres of land that come with the property, offering 'jaw-dropping' panoramic views (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)Deemed a "spectacular family home" by agents Fine and Country Cardiff, the property is on the market for just under £2 million. 

The house also includes "green credentials" with heating supplied by a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

If you would like to view the property or find out more details, you can visit here or call the agent on 029 2167 7210. 