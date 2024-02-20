Bailey Colclough, 18, from Newport was spotted acting suspiciously along St Mary Street and Commercial Street in Risca town centre.

“On October 29, 2022 an officer saw him and another male on a motorbike which was ridden towards him,” prosecutor Joshua Scouller said.

“The defendant lost control of the bike and they both fell off before running off.”

Colclough was caught and police seized cocaine and crack cocaine from him, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Female drug dealer spared jail because she's ‘too vulnerable’ for prison

A member of the public also provided officers with mobile phone footage of the defendant carrying out a drug deal just before his arrest.

Bailey Colclough

Colclough wasn’t charged with trafficking cocaine until November 2023 during which time he was locked up for dangerous driving last July.

Almost as soon as he was released from that sentence he was back at it again dealing drugs.

This time detectives linked Colclough to a drugs line.

They recovered a mobile phone which the teenager was using to sell cocaine.

“There was evidence of the defendant advertising drugs – there were text bombs and the like,” Mr Scouller added.

Colclough, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Gareth Williams representing him said his client had committed his first offence when he was just 17.

He told the court the defendant’s family had turned up to support him.

Judge Niclas Parry said to Colclough his offending from November last year had occurred while he was on bail for the October 2022 matter, subject to a community order and on licence after just being released.

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years and six months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released.

He must also pay a victim surcharge.