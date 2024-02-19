Newport is to hold tour guiding course designed in collaboration with Newport Rising, Newport City Council, and the Wales Official Tourist Guide Association.

The 12-week programme, which is set to start in March, aims to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of Newport's ‘rich heritage.’

Those who take part in the course will be accredited as official tour guides and will be able to ‘pursue careers as professional tourist guides in Newport with opportunities to progress further.’

Participants will embark on a journey through Newport's storied past, exploring landmarks, delving into the Chartist movement, and unearthing the hidden gems of the city.

The 12-week programme is set to start in March (Image: Newport Rising)

Last year a festival commemorating the Chartist uprising of 1839 found a permanent year-round home on Commercial Street, just a few yards down from the former Chartist uprising site of the Westgate Hotel.

The programme is designed not only to educate but also to inspire a new wave of passionate storytellers who can bring Newport's history to life for visitors and locals alike.

Phil Coates, at Wales Official Tourist Guide Association, said: “We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity.

“Our goal is to foster a deep connection with Newport's heritage and to empower participants to share these captivating stories with the wider world.

“This course is more than just a learning experience; it's a chance to be part of Newport's living history.”

To make this opportunity more accessible the organisers are offering sponsored enrolment for a limited number of applicants, covering the £250 course fee.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Diana at dianamjames@btinternet.com or call 07527450138 for more information.

You can also visit one of the drop in info sessions planned at Newport Rising Hub on: Saturday February 17 between 12pm - 2pm, Tuesday February 20 between 2pm - 4pm and Thursday February 22 between 2pm - 4pm.