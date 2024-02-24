TO CELEBRATE Love Your Pet Day earlier this week we asked our readers to send in pictures of their pets - and the response was massive.

We featured them all in a special supplement in Wednesday's Argus, and here are just some of them.

There's plenty more pictures to come in the days to come - so watch this space!

Clare Thomas sent in this picture of 17-year-old Lucky

Elizabeth Turner shared this picture of Socks, who she recently took in from an animal shelter

Sarah Williams sent in this picture of Doug and Charlie

Rhiann Young sent in this picture of Billy

Chantelle Pugh shared this picture of Chase, who has just turned one

Jenna Collins sent in this picture of Connie, the crazy Collie

Rachel E Ed shared this picture of Oliver and Daisy

Wendy Wells sent in this picture of Cindy who has just turned 16

Moira Hookings shared this picture of Freddie, her chihuahua

Michael Fullagar shared this picture of Alfie

Sacha Priest shared this picture of her "lovely boy" Marcel

Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom

Louise Burden shared this picture of her cat Kami

Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of her one-year-old dachshund Bruce