TO CELEBRATE Love Your Pet Day earlier this week we asked our readers to send in pictures of their pets - and the response was massive.
We featured them all in a special supplement in Wednesday's Argus, and here are just some of them.
There's plenty more pictures to come in the days to come - so watch this space!
Clare Thomas sent in this picture of 17-year-old Lucky
Elizabeth Turner shared this picture of Socks, who she recently took in from an animal shelter
Sarah Williams sent in this picture of Doug and Charlie
Rhiann Young sent in this picture of Billy
Chantelle Pugh shared this picture of Chase, who has just turned one
Jenna Collins sent in this picture of Connie, the crazy Collie
Rachel E Ed shared this picture of Oliver and Daisy
Wendy Wells sent in this picture of Cindy who has just turned 16
Moira Hookings shared this picture of Freddie, her chihuahua
Michael Fullagar shared this picture of Alfie
Sacha Priest shared this picture of her "lovely boy" Marcel
Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom
Louise Burden shared this picture of her cat Kami
Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of her one-year-old dachshund Bruce
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here