GWENT POLICE are continuing to investigate a report of assault in an historic Newport pub.
An assault reportedly took place in the historic Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon on Saturday October 28.
The pub which is just a short drive from the Celtic Manor Resort prides itself in having a 'friendly atmosphere'
The force had previously appealed for information to identify a man and a woman who were believed to be in the area at the time.
The pair are now helping the police with their enquires.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: We're continuing to investigate a report of assault in Ye Old Bull, Caerleon on Saturday 28 October.
"We previously appealed for information to identify a man and a woman who were believed to be in the area at the time.
"We have now identified them and they are helping us with our enquiries. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
