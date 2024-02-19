An assault reportedly took place in the historic Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon on Saturday October 28.

The pub which is just a short drive from the Celtic Manor Resort prides itself in having a 'friendly atmosphere'

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: We're continuing to investigate a report of assault in Ye Old Bull, Caerleon on Saturday 28 October.

"We previously appealed for information to identify a man and a woman who were believed to be in the area at the time.

"We have now identified them and they are helping us with our enquiries. Thanks for sharing our appeal."