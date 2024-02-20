A MAN is to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to raping a woman and threatening to burn her alive.
Morgan Gunter is accused of two counts of rape and single counts of attempted rape, assault by penetration, non-fatal strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 25-year-old, of Bowleaze, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran denied the alleged offences before Judge Carl Harrison at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant appeared via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.
The prosecution claims the alleged incidents took place last year.
Gunter is due to go on trial on April 29 with a time estimate of five days.
He was remanded in custody.
