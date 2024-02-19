Aston Martin’s DBX707 manufacturing hub in St Athan is to benefit from the employment boost.

The car company, famous for producing James Bond’s A to B runaround…, is to recruit more than 400 technicians to support production of its next generation of sports cars and the DBX707 luxury SUV.

The launch of the new Vantage and DB12, coupled with the introduction of further new models in 2024 and continued demand for the critically acclaimed DBX707 has also enabled Aston Martin to increase its advanced manufacturing workforce at headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Aston Martin are creating jobs at its sites including in St Athan (Image: Aston Martin)

The luxury car manufacturer is synonymous with the iconic James Bond - Daniel Craig pictured (Image: PA)

Simon Smith, chief people officer of Aston Martin said the news was a fantastic opportunity for people wanting to join the company.

Mr Smith said: “We are delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities.

“These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.”

Applications via Aston Martin’s recruitment partner Manpower are open now for roles commencing in March. To apply, visit: www.manpower.co.uk/minisites/aston-martin/