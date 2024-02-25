WHEN we asked you to send in pictures of your beloved companions to celebrate Love Your Pet Day earlier this week, we had no idea just how big of a response we'd get.

We got so many we were able to fill an entire supplement in Wednesday's Argus - and below we feature just some of them.

We've already featured one set of pictures - click here to see those - and there's plenty more pictures to come in the days to come - so watch this space!

Kelly Deacon sent in this picture of Matilda at the sea wall, Newport

William Hawkins shared this picture of Chanah

Beth Jones sent in this picture of Toffee

Kirst Half Patrick shared this picture of Biscuit

Sonia Owen shared this picture of Bluebell

Jessica Marshall sent in this picture of Luna

Kelly Baghurst said: "This is my partner's very own Rubble from Paw Patrol"

Donna Jacqueline Kaye Evans shared this picture of Seren the Sibe, who is almost 12 years old

Emma Pearce sent in this picture of Mr Nimbus, who has just turned three

Annette O'Connell shared this picture of Peppa, a Maine Coon

Jamie Johnson shared this picture of Bella

Daniel Edward Watts sent in this picture of Penny

Pamela Ann Ruijs sent in this picture of Peaky

Leah Creed sent in this picture of Luna

Jennifer Wohlferd-Rowlands shared this picture of Missy, a rescue cat

Mark Evans shared this picture of Ninja

Hannah Davies sent in this picture of Creedence

Craig Thorne shared this picture of Guinness and Orangina (L-R), his pet pigs. These are just two of 14 on his small holding

Joanne Carr shared this picture of Brean

Karen Louise Davies sent in this picture of Charlie