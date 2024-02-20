Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice will be a 60-minute programme made for BBC One taking a look at the investigation into her murder.

Ms Everard was 33 when she was abducted, raped and murdered in what the film makers call "a watershed moment" for the nation.

The BBC Media Centre added: "Since Sarah’s murder, the narrative of ‘one bad apple’ has been destroyed. The force was placed in special measures and a major review of the Met Police found a culture of denial, widespread bullying, discrimination, institutional homophobia, misogyny and racism.

BBC Studios Documentary Unit to produce Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice for BBC One and iPlayer.



"The repercussions continue to be far reaching, with police forces up and down the country forced to confront the culture and behaviour in their own ranks."

What will the Sarah Everard documentary cover?





The BBC Media Centre states: "This new documentary for BBC One and iPlayer looks at the Met’s investigation into Sarah’s murder, how this devastating crime unfolded and its impact.

"Told by those closely involved in the case from the outset, many of whom are speaking on camera for the first time, including the Senior Investigating Officer, the Prosecuting Barrister and Sarah’s local MP."

Ms Everard's parents were in close contact with the documentary team during production and hope it will "bring increased focus to issues of women’s safety, and abuse of power by police and other[s] in positions of authority."

Emma Loach, BBC Lead Commissioning Editor, Documentaries, said: “The murder of Sarah Everard sent shock waves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls.

"This is an important and timely film and we, like Sarah’s family, hope it will contribute to the ongoing dialogue around the issues raised.”