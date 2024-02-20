Cadbury is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Boost, Crunchie, the classic Dairy Milk as well as Easter favourites Creme Eggs.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for fans of the confectionary company's chocolates in recent months.

Cadbury is responsible for a range of chocolates including Crunchie, Boost and the classic Dairy Milk. (Image: PA)

In November Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Before last month (January) revealing it had been forced to make a "last resort" decision to increase the price of some of its chocolates in the lead-up to Easter 2024.

But its not all been bad news with Cadbury launching a number of new products including a new white chocolate Creme Egg Easter egg.

'Worst day of my life' - Cadbury fans only just discovering Easter chocolate has been discontinued

Cadbury's Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon cartons were discontinued in 2023 just weeks before Easter leaving fans "heartbroken".

Hi , our Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon cartons have been discontinued to reflect our fans' changing taste buds. However, we have some great new treats to try this year! — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) February 28, 2023

One fan, at the time, posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Why would they just discontinue the egg n spoons like that. heartbroken."

Another added: "Dairy Milk have axed Egg n Spoon just before Easter.. I’m absolutely livid."

Cadbury said the decision to axe the popular Easter treat had been made due to "fans' changing taste buds".

A Cadbury spokesperson said: "Our Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon cartons have been discontinued to reflect our fans' changing taste buds.

"However, we have some great new treats to try."

The popular Cadbury Easter treat was first introduced back in 2013, according to the Daily Mail, and consisted of four chocolate eggs filled with either white chocolate or milk chocolate mousse.

They came with two small plastic spoons to scoop out the soft filling.

Despite being axed nearly a year ago, some Cadbury lovers, in the lead up to Easter 2024, are only just making the "upsetting" discovery that Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoons have been discontinued.

found out cadbury have discontinued the egg n spoons just as we lost to west ham,,,, this is the worst day of my life — lizzie (@x_lizzieeve) February 4, 2024

One Egg 'n' Spoon fan on X said: "Found our cadbury have discontinued the egg n spoons just as we lost to west ham,,,, this is the worst day of my life."

While another added: "Sorry no way has Cadbury discontinued egg and spoons I'm so upset."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Cadbury aren't the only confectionary company to have discontinued products recently.

Nestle revealed earlier this month (February) that it would be axing Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range.

This came after it announced in November it was discontinuing Animal and Caramac bars.