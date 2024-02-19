These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, resurfacing and construction works set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Newport and Cardiff.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (February 19 to 25).

M4 road closures this week (February 19 to 25)

M4, eastbound - Junction 26 to 25a: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 26 (Malpas) to 25a (Grove Park) from Monday (February 19) to Thursday (February 22) due to resurfacing and maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

M4, eastbound - Junction 26: The M4 will be closed eastbound at junction 26 (Malpas) from Monday (February 19) to Wednesday (February 21) due to construction work.

The closures will take place between 8am and 6am each night and there will be local diversions in place (see Traffic Wales website for full details).

🚧Resurfacing Works



📍#M4 J32 Coryton to J33 Capel Llanilltern |⌚20:00 – 06:00



📅19/02 – 24/02 - Overnight closure Eastbound



📅26/02 – 04/03 - Overnight closure Westbound



📅04/03 – 07/03 - Overnight closure Eastbound



For more info on these works👉 https://t.co/kq3OfvicdC pic.twitter.com/QPoH3bSsQ9 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 19, 2024

M4, eastbound - Junction 28 to 24: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 28 (Tredegar Park) and 24 (Coldra) from Monday (February 19) to Saturday (February 24) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

M4, eastbound - Junction 33 to 32: The M4 will be closed eastbound from junction 33 (Capel Llanilltern) to 32 (Coryton) from Monday (February 19) to next Tuesday (February 27) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am.

M4, both directions - junction 47: The M4 at junction 47 (Penllergaer) will be closed in both directions from Monday (February 19) to next Wednesday (February 28) due to resurfacing work.

These closures will be in place each night from 8pm to 6am.

