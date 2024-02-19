The money you pay as part of your council tax is used to pay for local services including the likes of schools, bin collections and street repairs.

But when was the last time you actually checked what your council tax band was? Do you know what it is and how much you are paying?

Below, we explain how to check your council tax band in just a few simple steps as well as how to challenge it if you think it is wrong.

How to check you council tax band in Wales?





If you are unsure what council tax band you fall under, don't worry, there is an easy way to check.

Simply visit the UK Government website (Gov.uk), enter your postcode and up will come an array of addresses.

Find yours and next to it will be your council tax band. It's that easy.

Can I challenge my council tax band?





If you think your council tax band may be wrong, you are able to challenge it.

Once you have followed the process above and found your address, click on it and it will come up with a few more details about your council tax and at the bottom will have a green button that reads 'Challenge this council tax band'.

Simply click on that and follow the prompts.

To challenge a council tax band you will need to have relevant supporting evidence (which you can find more information about on the Gov.uk website).

Who has to pay council tax?





In most cases you will have to pay council tax if you are 18 or older, the Gov.uk states.

It adds: "A full Council Tax bill is based on at least 2 adults living in a home. Spouses and partners who live together are jointly responsible for paying the bill."

Who doesn't have to pay council tax?





You won't have to pay council tax (won't be counted as part of a household/disregarded), according to the Government, if you meet one of the following criteria:

Under 18 years old

On certain apprentice schemes

18 or 19 years old and in full-time education

A full-time student at college or university

Under 25 years old and get funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency

A student nurse

A foreign language assistant registered with the British Council

Severely mentally impaired

A live-in carer for someone who is not your partner, spouse, or child under 18

A diplomat

Council tax discounts or reductions

Some households may be eligible for discounts on their council tax or reductions, but you must apply.

To find out more about available discounts and reductions visit your local council's website.