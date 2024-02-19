Demi Edmunds, 15, was last seen in Hengoed at around 12.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

A statement issued by Gwent Police, just after 7pm tonight, February 19, said: "We’re appealing for information to find Demi Edmunds, of Hengoed, who is reported as missing.

"Demi, 15, was last seen in Hengoed at around 12.30pm on Saturday 17 February and officers are concerned for her welfare.

"She is described as white, around 5’ 4” tall with mousey hair.

"Demi is believed to be wearing black trousers, black hoodie, black rucksack and white trainers.

"She has known links to the Swansea and Torfaen areas.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400055872.

"Demi is also urged to get in touch with us."