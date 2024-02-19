Network Rail says the vehicle hit the bridge in Bishton, near Newport, at around 5.47pm.

They deployed personnel to inspect the bridge and, determining there had been no structural damage, resumed rail services around 50 minutes later.

The incident caused chaos at Newport station, with eastbound trains unable to leave and westbound trains unable to move in.

A Network Rail spokesperson has urged drivers to be familiar with the height and size of their vehicles to mitigate the risk of "avoidable" bridge strikes.

They said: “Rail passengers experienced needless train delays at Newport station after a vehicle struck a railway bridge at Bishton around 17.47.

"We immediately sent our teams to the scene to inspect the bridge and fortunately there was no structural damage, which enabled the train services to safely resume by 18.40.

“Bridge strikes like these cost taxpayers millions of pounds every year and can be completely avoided.

"We urge drivers to always know the height and size of their vehicles - including any loads they are carrying - and to carefully plan their routes so our infrastructure isn’t put at risk in this way.”