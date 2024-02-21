JOSEPH EVANS, 24, of Greenfield Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Forge Lane on September 4, 2023.

He must pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN EMILY JAMES, 33, of Constable Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MILLIE ROOKER, 21, of Castle Gardens, Caldicot must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIERAN THOMAS, 25, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL SEAN WILSHER, 22, of Acre Close, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas on July 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAKE ANDREWS, 27, of Beaufort Road, Tredegar has to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Park Hill on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID TAYLOR, 49, of Blaenavon Road, Govilon, near Abergavenny, must pay £951 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STACEY HOLWELL, 37, of Clos Honddu, Bettws, Newport must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAYLEIGH JONES WILLIAMS, 36, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Cwm Nant Gwynt, Caerphilly on July 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ASHLEY FLEW, 35, of Heol Cae Bach, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A469 Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly on July 15, 2023.

LOUISE ELEANOR PURCELL, 46, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW JOHN PAUL SMITH, 41, of Tynycoed Crescent, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES EDWARD BORET, 52, of Llandenny Road, Llandenny, Monmouthshire must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.