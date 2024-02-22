A MAN was warned he faces going to jail after he pleaded guilty to strangling his victim.
Kane Wannell, 26, from Newport admitted the offence as well as common assault against the same complainant Amir Zia.
The offences took place in the city on February 13 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Judge Niclas Parry told Wannell: “Every sentencing option has to remain open.
“I'd be lying to you if I said there's no chance of custody.
“You have to prepare for custody, but we'll have a better idea once we've had a report.”
Wannell, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, is due to be sentenced on April 2.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
