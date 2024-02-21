Here in South Wales, Action for Children has a base in beautiful Beechwood Park in Newport. Their facilities include an in-house therapeutic service developed from years of experience in successfully supporting families. They have The Cwtch (a therapy room) and an ‘Art Space’ to help creativity thrive. Action for Children also boasts a long-established team of social workers, therapists, and foster families.

Therapeutic fostering services manager for Wales, Matt Lewis, has encouraged those who can open their heart and home to a child (or children) in need, to get in touch with Action for Children to find out more, whether they are interested in caring for a child for a few days or for a lifetime!

“Children come to us from local authorities all over South Wales,” he said. “Often these children have come from extreme poverty or faced bad experiences. Many have never experienced what we would call love.

“We are looking for families with room in their heart for the fostering journey, those who can offer love to a child or children. Everything our team does is about improving the lives of children.”

He added that when fostering through Action for Children everyone – including the foster parents – are “part of a fabulous team” and that foster families are a valued part of this team.

Along with individual attention and support – via social workers and the therapeutic team – the charity has plenty of fun for families, hosting events, activities, and competitions.

There’s a real “family feel” among the team and foster parents – but don’t just take our word for it. Jordan’s life changed for the better when he found a foster family through Action for Children. “They treated me like family, and I instantly felt like I was wanted,” said Jordan, now an adult.

“I had a sense of belonging and I felt safe, which is what I needed. It meant absolutely everything to me. All I’ve wanted all my life is normality, and this is normal life for me.

“I’m 99% sure if not for my foster family I’d be dead or in a very, very bad way – them taking me in and treating me like their son changed my life.”

Jordan’s foster father, Paul Barnes, agreed that fostered children “quickly become part of the family” and admitted that him and his partner tried a different fostering agency but the “support wasn’t there” so they turned to Action for Children

“The therapeutic support Action for Children offers is very important,” said Paul, who encouraged anyone considering fostering to take the plunge.

“You get so much out of it,” he added. “There are problems as there can be with any child, but there’s nothing that can’t be sorted. Having the help and support of someone like Action for Children makes it easier for you.”

Another couple who fostered through Action for Children - Ann-Marie Morgan and Ryan Button - praised the service and likened it to a “big extended family” with plenty of support in place. “It’s amazing,” said Ann-Marie. “Everyone knows everyone and anyone you speak to will know about the child and their history.”

The non-commercial agency has also welcomed the decision by Welsh Government to end commercial fostering in Wales, which will remove profit from the care of vulnerable children.

Community Care reports that under this new legislation: “New providers seeking to register with Care Inspectorate Wales would have to demonstrate not-for-profit status from 1 April 2026, with existing for-profit firms needing to transition by 1 April 2027.”

This change means that only not-for-profit organisations in Wales will be able to offer fostering, explained Matt, which he described as “quite a brave” move from Welsh Government.

“Many commercial fostering agencies don’t look commercial on the face of it,” he explained. “I think a lot of people in Wales don’t realise that agenda is there.”

Fortunately, people can transfer easily from commercial agencies to Action for Children, and benefit from the fabulous support they will receive from the Action for Children team. Putting the wellbeing of children at the forefront, Matt has encouraged potential foster families to make an informed decision.

“It’s an important decision who you foster with, and we encourage you to speak to us to find out what we offer. We welcome you to come and see where we are and learn about the support that we give to our children and families.”

“Speak to us beforehand – you can come and see where we are, what we have to offer, and the support that we have given youngsters.”

To find out more about fostering with Action for Children, visit actionforchildren.org.uk, call 01633 270422 or e-mail fostering.wales@actionforchildren.org.uk.