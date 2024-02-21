That’s what Dan Simms will be doing when he walks from Caldicot Castle to Amsterdam, starting on Saturday, February 24 at 8.30am – and he’d like your help to send him on his way with the rev of motorcycles and a crowd to give him moral support.

On his first day, Dan will walk 34.5 miles from Caldicot Castle across the Severn Bridge, through Bristol and on to Corsham, Wiltshire.

That’s a huge first day – Dan expects to be walking for around 13 hours.

He said: “The first night's stay fell through, so I’ll keep going all the way to Corsham, where I definitely have a place to stay. It’s going to be a huge start, but it gives me leeway for a short walk the next day if I need it.

“Almost one week out from starting the Amsterdam walk I’ve got to say, I’m pretty exhausted. I’ve been balancing work, training, prep, moving house and family duties all at once and with little sleep. But in the middle of pain and discomfort comes opportunity.

“I’ve done some solo winter camping up in the mountains to prepare, covering all angles and possibilities so that when the time comes, there’s nothing I’m not ready for.

“Exposure to the cold is an important part of this preparation, so a typical day’s training has been an ice bath followed by a 10km mountain walk on zero food, to decrease energy levels.

“Now I’m going to have some days off training, so that I’ll be fresh and ready to go on Saturday.

“I’m excited and nervous to set off. I’d love to have a big send-off – I’m going to need all the support I can get. I believe some local motorcyclists will be revving me on my way.

"If you’re free at 8.30am on Saturday, please come along to Caldicot Castle.”

Dan's route to Amsterdam is 373 miles. The first leg to Harwich is 201 miles, and a 16,677 foot climb. From there, Dan will cross to the Hook of Holland, and continue his walk to Amsterdam.

The figures around suicide are stark. They’re particularly worrying when it comes to young male suicide.

Of 339 people in Wales who took their own lives in 2022, 254 (75 per cent) were male.

Suicide is the main cause of death in young people under the age of 30, and men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Dan’s already lost two friends to suicide: Tom, who was his best friend through childhood, and Rory, who was a friend from the gym.

Dan said: “After suffering myself for years with multiple personal problems, losing my childhood best mate Tom, fellow gym member Rory, and having family members and friends suffering, I decided it’s time to step up.

“I want to raise awareness through this walk about how fragile men’s mental health can be: how important it is to speak up, to seek support, and for men to help each other.

“There are so many men out there who are suffering and confused and in pain. Frustrated, lonely. They may not even know why they aren’t happy, but it’s eating away at them.

“My advice would be to speak to strong people who understand and care about you. Talk about the things you’re going through, the feelings that you may not understand, so you can get a better understanding of your feelings and how to work through them.”

As well as financial support for Tom and Rory’s families, Dan will be raising funds for the men’s suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, and offering one-to-one support for local men who are struggling.

Andy’s Man Club offers free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online, aiming to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, and to help men through the power of conversation.

It’s a group where men don’t have to battle to be heard or listened to, but where they can join the fight to reduce the rate of suicide in men.

“After my big walk, I’ll be transferring a portion of the funds raised to this wonderful charity.

“My aim is to put a smile back on the faces of people who are struggling. I want to help people out, and let them know that there’s a different way to battle through the tough times.

“Too many people have thoughts trapped inside them, and some don’t make it past those thoughts.

“I want to promote men’s mental health: men being strong, but men coming together and talking about issues together, becoming stronger together, and understanding more about each other, together.

“I know that there’s help available. Because I’ve been lucky enough to make it, I want to help as many as I can to find a way through those trapped thoughts. If I can be that beacon of strength, that’s what I’ll do.

“I want to prevent as many people as I can from taking that ultimate step.”