THE death of a man in Abertillery is being treated as unexplained.
Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, on Tuesday, January 30.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and a 79-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.
His death is being treated as unexplained and the force’s enquiries are ongoing.
A post-mortem has taken place.
No arrests have been made in connection with his death.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, on Tuesday 30 January.
“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and a 79-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are continuing. A post-mortem has taken place.
“No arrests have been made in connection with the death.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here