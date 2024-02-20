Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, on Tuesday, January 30.​

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, on Tuesday 30 January.​

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and a 79-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.​

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are continuing. A post-mortem has taken place.​

“No arrests have been made in connection with the death.”