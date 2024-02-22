If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Four-year-old Monty arrived in our care as a stray and was very bewildered but he has begun to let his personality shine through.

Monty can become stressed when left home alone. New owners would need to initially be able to manage this, so he isn’t left home alone in the early days before having the time he is left alone gradually built up.

He will need to be the only pet in the household.

He will need a secure private garden where he can explore to his hearts content.

Monty will need an experienced owner that is prepared to go the extra mile to help build his confidence.

Katana is a stunning six-month-old girl will make an amazing addition to her new family.

Katana is suitable for a family home and can live with children.

However, at only six months she is very much a puppy and does get excited and jumps up so any children will need to be confident around large dogs and all interactions must be supervised.

She will need adopters who are home in the beginning to help with toilet training and learning to be left alone.

Adopters must be willing to sign up to positive based puppy training classes.

Marley is a striking boy, with an unusual mix of breeds – Staffy and Foxhound.

Marley’s Staffy traits appear by being a very affectionate and loving boy. His Foxhound personality shines when he is out on an adventure.

He prefers to view a garden fence as an obstacle course rather than a deterrent so a secure garden is a must.

Marley is looking to find a new home due to a bereavement in the home. He has always lived in a rural area so may struggle to adjust to a busy town life.

Marley is looking to be the only dog in the household. He is used to being around cats. Marley is house trained and travels well in the car.

Zeta is big girl with a big heart.

Since arriving with us she's had to have an eye removed after our vet found inflammation and a lump.

Having one eye hasn't dampened her spirit and she's still just as happy as she's always been.

She would certainly enjoy the company of another dog at home but could also be an only dog with social walks.

Zeta could share her home with teens provided they are comfortable with larger dogs.

Samuel is a bundle of energy who is looking for an active home.

He is very playful and can become mouthy when trying to get you to engage in play, so he will need a home that is happy to help him work on this.

He could potentially live with another playful dog and can live with children aged 11-plus.