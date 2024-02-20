Parts of Chepstow Road in Maindee were closed off on Saturday, February 17, as Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire at a home.

Clouds of smoke can be seen in a video uploaded by a resident as emergency services put out the fire.

Gwent Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday, February 17, to “help with traffic management”.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “At approximately 7.34pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Chepstow Road, Newport to extinguish a domestic fire.

“Crews from Maindee, Duffryn and Malpas attended.

“A stop message was received at 9.08pm.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Gwent Police confirmed that “no injuries were reported.”