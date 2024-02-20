Nelson Road, near Nancy's Café in Ystrad Mynach, was closed at around 8am this morning following reports of an incident.

Gwent Police attended the scene and confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash - no injuries were reported.

A statement issued to the Argus said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, at around 7.30am on Tuesday, February 20.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved two cars and no injuries were reported."

Gwent Police reopened the road just after midday and announced it on their official social media channels.