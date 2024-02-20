A TEENAGER who had been reported as missing has now been found.
Gwent Police were growing concerned for the welfare of Demi Edmunds, 15, who had been missing from her home in Hengoed since around 12.30pm on Saturday, February 17.
She has now been found by police, who reported the news at around 11.20am on Tuesday, February 20 on their official X, formerly Twitter, account, where they thanked the public for helping with their appeal.
ℹ️ Demi Edmunds, 15, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) February 20, 2024
👏 Thanks for sharing our appeal. 👍 pic.twitter.com/H8jEareWBH
Miss Edmunds, who was described as white and around 5ft 4in with mousey hair was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and white trainers when she went missing.
