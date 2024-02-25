The property developer made the £1,000 donation with the cheque being presented by Persimmon employee and proud parent, Sean Gibbs.

Chepstow Town Juniors is a volunteer-run club with 250 boys and girls playing football in teams from Under 7s to Under 16s. It relies on people in the local community giving up their time to coach their children and keep them active.

The donation is a part of Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme which sees £48,000 distributed to organisations across Wales every year. Recent local recipients include Newport Cricket Club and Newport Cycle Speedway.

Victoria Williams, Persimmon Homes East Wales sales director, said: “I am very happy that we were able to help out the Chepstow Town under 8s with this donation that will help fund the team.

“Persimmon is always happy to fund sports clubs, especially those with very young players, as part of our mission to leave a positive and lasting legacy in the areas in which we build."

A spokesperson for Chepstow Town Juniors said: “We are very grateful to Persimmon for their support with this donation that will go along way to help the team meet its equipment and kit needs.

“Without sponsorship we would not be able to fund much needed football kits and equipment for our junior teams."