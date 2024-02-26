The planned closure of the Heads of the Valleys road is to allow some essential carriageway repairs to be carried out, according to Monmouthshire County Council.

It will impact the westbound carriageway between Hardwick and Glanbaiden roundabouts in Abergavenny, and will be closed overnight between 8pm on Wednesday, March 6 to 6am on Thursday, March 7.

Monmouthshire Council have provided an alternative route for westbound traffic via the A4042 to Pontypool, A472 to Crumlin then the A467 to re-join the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road at Brynmawr.

They have confirmed that essential access for any emergency services will be accommodated throughout the worksite, but have advised caution due to the plant machinery and personnel that will be on-site.

It is worth noting that these works are weather permitting, and any necessary updates will be provided in due course.