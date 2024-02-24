Tina Louise Harris set up an events and entertainment business in 1996.

And seven years ago she started Weddings by Tina Louise. She offers wedding and party decorations which means a lot of stock has to be stored.

Brides and grooms would visit her house to pick and choose items from her range.

But it wasn't ideal and she wanted to make it an experience for each couple with them able to walk around, see items in a wedding setting, right down to how their top table would look.

Last Sunday she cut the ribbon to open a new showroom on Springvale Industrial Estate.

It means customers can visit to see how their wedding room will be laid out on their special day.

Ms Harris told Cwmbran Life: "I love meeting the brides and grooms. That's what I love. And normally they come to my house because I've got an office built onto the side of the house.

"So now they can actually come to the showroom and I can actually do their table and their centerpiece and their colours for them to see exactly what it's going to look like on the day.

"I absolutely love weddings. I've done 887 weddings and this year we have 156 weddings booked in and we've done two so far. So we got a big, really busy year."