The road in question is the A4042 southbound between Hardwick roundabout and Llanellen village from 8pm on Thursday, March 7 to 6am on Friday, March 8.

The southbound carriageway will be completely closed to all traffic during this time, while essential carriageway repairs are carried out.

Monmouthshire County Council have proposed two alternative routes - one for motorway traffic and another for all non-motorway traffic.

The motorway route will see traffic diverted via the A40 to Raglan, A449 to Coldra Roundabout, M4 to J25a Grove Park then re-join the A4042 northbound towards Abergavenny.

The alternative route for non-motorway traffic from Coldra Roundabout will be to continue along the A48 Southern Distributor Road then re-join the A4042 northbound via Usk Way and Grove Park.

The council will ensure any access required for emergency services is accommodated throughout, but warns it must be done with caution due to the machinery and personnel that will be on site.

It is worth noting that the works are weather permitting, and any changes will be confirmed in due course.