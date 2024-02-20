A MAN from Barry exposed his genitals and sexually assaulted a woman, a court heard

On December 17, 2022, in Barry, Paul Leigh exposed his genitals to someone.

On that date, Leigh, 26, also sexually assaulted a woman.

Leigh, of Pontypridd Road, Barry, indicated guilty pleas to the charges on December 12, 2023.

At Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 13, Leigh was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months.

Leigh was also placed under a notification requirement to register with police for seven years.

He’ll also pay costs of £85.