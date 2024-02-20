AN OFF-ROAD bike was seized by officers on patrol in Abergavenny on Monday night.
The bike was taken after the rider was found to have no valid insurance.
The rider had been spotted by police driving around Abergavenny with no number plates showing, no helmet and with a passenger on the back for several hours on Monday (February 19).
The seizure was part of Operation Harley, Gwent Police's crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles in the area.
🚨 Off Road Bike seized for no insurance 🚨— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) February 20, 2024
This rider was sighted driving around Abergavenny with no number plates showing, no helmet and with a passenger on the back for several hours yesterday evening. 🏍️ #OpHarley #AbergavennyNPT #CSO452Jones #CSO464Murphy #PC1695Thompson pic.twitter.com/N1GMqcPQjx
