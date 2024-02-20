Charlie Edmunds, 25, from Caldicot was caught supplying cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis whilst he was on bail or the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

The former chef had been given a “get out of jail free card” in 2020 for selling drugs but was back at it again shortly after.

But Edmunds walked out of Cardiff Crown Court by the front door rather than being taken away in a prison van after it took the police three years to charge him.

His barrister Heath Edwards said his client had turned his life around and had been out of trouble in that time.

The defendant was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over in Caldicot at Christmas 2020.

There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and police told Edmunds they were going to search him.

Daniel Jones, prosecuting, said: “The defendant told the officers, ‘You can’t do that! You need a warrant!’

“When the officers started to search him he stopped smiling and started to cry.”

Edmunds had small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine for personal use on him.

But police also found a mobile phone with drug-related messages on it which implicated him in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

“There were text bombs sent out to 35 contacts offering drugs for sale,” Mr Jones added.

“The defendant called himself Pablo, perhaps a reference to Pablo Escobar.”

Edmunds, of Taff Road, Caldicot pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine.

He also admitted possession of cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine.

His lawyer Mr Edwards said in mitigation: “This was a long time ago and he has radically turned his life around.

“He now works as a plumber and his employer sits in the back of the court and has written a reference.

“The defendant is a former chef and was socialising with the wrong people at that time.”

Judge Niclas Parry told Edmunds: “I'm going to astonish you. I'm going to suspend your sentence for two years to reflect the unconscionable delay.

“That delay would have had no bearing but for the positive use you've made of that time and I think it would be entirely wasteful to put all of that at risk for what would be a comparatively short sentence.”

The defendant was jailed for two years suspended for two years.

Edmunds must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £510 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.