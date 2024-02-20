The unusual lifestyle and drug operation of Matthew Denyer was uncovered after he was arrested when a member of the public contacted Gwent Police.

That member of the public contacted police after seeing Denyer, 21, outside his flat wearing a balaclava.

The force sent armed response units who arrested Denyer and, when they took him back to his property, they found drugs including, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine.

Denyer also had a hunting knife on him.

While being arrested, Denyer exclaimed to officers he’d suffered a concussion during an incident in the property.

In terms of the drugs found, Denyer had ketamine worth up to £1,600, MDMA worth £630, 41 tablets categorized as class C, and cannabis plants were located all over the property.

Described as a “busy drug dealer”, Denyer was also a heavy drug user.

He was addicted to MDMA, Xanex and codeine. He also smoked cannabis resin.

Of previous clean character, Denyer was said to be the main support of his father, who is registered deaf. Denyer would go round to his father’s home and tend to his garden for him.

Denyer tended to his deaf father's garden (Image: Gwent Police)

At Newport Crown Court on February 20, Denyer, of Ffordd Aneurin Bevan, Tredegar, was sentenced to a total of 33 months in prison for six charges.

For possession with intent to supply cannabis, Denyer got 33 months.

For being concerned in the supply of cocaine, he got 33 months. For intent to supply ketamine, meth amphetamine and class C drugs, he got eight months inside.

Denyer got ten months for being in possession of a knife. All of these sentences will run concurrently, meaning Denyer will serve a total of 33 months in prison.