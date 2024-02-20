Interim fire chief Stuart Millington has lost a vote of 'no confidence' from firefighters in his ability to help the service during an investigation into sexism and abuse suffered by staff.

Mr Millington is due to face an employment tribunal into claims of bullying and harassment at his former role at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement on the vote of no confidence that was passed on February 16, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members in South Wales said they "feel profoundly and deeply let down by this appointment".

This comes after the Welsh Government brought in commissioners to run the South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority (SWFRA) after a damning report exposed a culture of sexism, misogyny and wider failings in management and leadership in the service.

The FBU said "serious concerns" were raised around Mr Millington, chief among those the belief that the standards expected by the service from the public must be "demonstrated by everyone involved".

They are now calling on the service's commissioners to reconsider appointing Mr Millington.

Fire Brigades Union regional secretary for Wales Duncan Stewart-Ball said: "The Welsh regional FBU committee are aware of the response in favour of a vote of no confidence in the newly appointed South Wales interim chief fire officer, Stuart Millington.

"The overwhelming majority vote proves just how strong a feeling members have in South Wales that Stuart Millington is not the right person to head the necessary changes in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The cultural review into South Wales showed that employees were not listened to and this is exactly what is happening now."

Vij Randeniya, commissioner for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The decision of the commissioners to seek a secondment into the role of Chief Fire Officer was to provide immediate capacity and experience during the current intervention at South Wales Fire and Rescue, and is common practice across both the private and public sectors.

"The process involved approaching several senior individuals within the other Welsh fire and rescue services, and testing their experience, skills, and availability against several prerequisites agreed by the Commissioners.

"The commissioners decided that Stuart Millington met those requirements, and he has been transferred on a secondment basis to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service as Interim Chief Fire Officer."

It was confirmed that the recruitment for a permanent fire chief will begin as soon as the commissioners are clear on the future needs of the service.

Mr Randeniya said the FBU had met with the commissioners shortly after the appointment, which they deemed "constructive", and felt the FBU had "acted prematurely" in holding a no confidence vote.