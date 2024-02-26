LAST week we marked Love Your Pet Day, so we asked you, our readers, to send in pictures of your best friends.

And you delivered by the bucket-load, with so many pictures flooding in we had enough to fill an entire supplement.

We've featured some of the pictures online already - click here and here to see them.

And you can see more below.

There's plenty more pictures to come in the days to come - so watch this space!

Rachel Norman sent in this picture of Morse

Sian Bevan sent in a picture of Ruby, her Patterdale, when she was a puppy

Jason Morton shared this picture of Deefa

Karen Louise Hughes shared this picture of Hudson, a one-year-old German Shepherd

Sophie Williams sent in this picture of Frida

Kiri Leatherland shared this picture of Touka

Glyn Lewis sent in this picture of Prince and Cookie

Catherine Mayo sent in this picture of Ed

Jason Franklin shared this picture of Tay

Pavlina Mondol shared this picture of Tim

Emily Guscott shared this picture of Lola

Julie Tattersfield shared this picture of Bug, a praying mantis

Rhian Baker shared this picture of Roxie

Theresa Hayes shared this picture of Cosmo, Bodie and Otis

Dinah Cheadle sent in this picture of Sully

Sarah Hopkins sent in this picture of Margo, her Cava-Jack

Lucy Jay shared this picture of Toula

Rebecca Lee shared this picture of Nia, her 10-year-old rescue cockapoo

Jay Hodges sent in this picture of Mara

Larry Wilkie shared this picture of Millie