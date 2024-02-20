Kiera Jones, 17, had last been seen around 4pm on Wednesday, February 14, near Rhos-y-Bettws, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly.

Kiera Jones, 17, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.



Thanks for sharing our appeal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZA7KeYJBxL — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 20, 2024

Concerns had been growing for her welfare and she was deemed to have links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.

Police confirmed she had been found on Tuesday, February 20 by posting on their X account just after 2.15pm.

They thanked the public for sharing the appeal.