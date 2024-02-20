Gwent Police has appealing for information about the robbery at Texaco in Nantybwch, Tredegar on Saturday, December 23.

🚨 Can you help? | We're appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Texaco, Nantybwch, Tredegar on Saturday 23 December.



Officers would like to speak to anyone who were in the area between 8.40pm and 9pm as they could have information to assist their enquiries.



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pRKH0tqKVs — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 20, 2024

A statement posted on social media added: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300435682."