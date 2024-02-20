POLICE have appealed for witnesses to a robbery at a Gwent petrol station to come forward.

Gwent Police has appealing for information about the robbery at Texaco in Nantybwch, Tredegar on Saturday, December 23. 

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area between 8.40pm and 9pm that evening as they may have information to assist with enquiries. 

A statement posted on social media added: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300435682."