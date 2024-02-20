POLICE have appealed for witnesses to a robbery at a Gwent petrol station to come forward.
Gwent Police has appealing for information about the robbery at Texaco in Nantybwch, Tredegar on Saturday, December 23.
🚨 Can you help? | We're appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Texaco, Nantybwch, Tredegar on Saturday 23 December.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 20, 2024
Officers would like to speak to anyone who were in the area between 8.40pm and 9pm as they could have information to assist their enquiries.
A statement posted on social media added: "Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300435682."
