South Wales Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of Ibrahim Yassin, 64, known locally as Fu'ad, in the Butetown area of the city.

Police were called to his home in Belmont Walk shortly after 9am on Sunday, February 18, to a report of a serious assault.

A 38-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder, the force are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

He required hospital treatment and is now in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

Ibrahim Yassin (Image: South Wales Police)

Speaking in tribute Mr Yassin's family called the "devoted" father "a generous and compassionate pillar of the community" who was their "guiding light".

The family has released the following statement: “Mr Ibrahim Yassin was a devoted father who courageously navigated losing his wife in 2008, leaving behind their 11 children including newborn twins.

“Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he was a cherished father, deeply adored by his children.

“He was not only a guiding light in their lives, offering unwavering love, guidance, and support through every triumph and trial they faced together.

“Mr Yassin was known as a generous and compassionate pillar of the community, always ready to lend a hand and spread love wherever he went.

“Even as we mourn his untimely departure, Ibrahim's legacy of love and selflessness will continue to illuminate the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Though the lives of his children and grandchildren’s will be permanently changed, their paths forever altered by the profound impact of this loss.”

The emergency services lined the streets (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Yassin’s family are being kept updated and supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “Clearly, the death of Mr Yassin has caused immense grief and distress to his family and the close-knit community of Butetown.

"One man remains in custody on suspicion of murder, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“There is a continued police presence in Butetown as we progress the investigation.

“As always, the support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.”

At approximately 6.10pm on Sunday evening, more than nine hours after the incident, forensics was spotted at the scene taking photographs.

Anyone with information is asked to police contact us by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2400056193.