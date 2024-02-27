AS PART of last week's Love Your Pet Day, we asked you to send in pictures of your furry (and no-so-furry) best friends.

And you delivered in spades.

This is the fourth in a series of pictures we're featuring - with plenty more to come in the coming days!

Click here, here, and here to see the pictures we've already published.

And see the latest batch below.

South Wales Argus: Clare Thomas shared this picture of 10-year-old Shadow

South Wales Argus: Victoria Smith sent in this picture of Ronnie

South Wales Argus: Chloe Wells sent in this picture of Pip

South Wales Argus: Melanie Knight shared this picture of Luna

South Wales Argus: Jenna Dee Chorley sent in this picture of Storm and Ivy

South Wales Argus: Annette O'Connell sent in this picture of Smokey Joe

South Wales Argus: Kerry Parker sent in this picture of Elsie, a rescued greyhound from Greyhound Rescue Wales

South Wales Argus: Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of Odie

South Wales Argus: Gina Bacchioni shared this picture of Lucy

South Wales Argus: Zoey Newton-Karbautzki Scott shared this picture of HRH Prince Loki, her Ragdoll

South Wales Argus: Sarah Biggs shared this picture of Gizmo

South Wales Argus: Kirstyn Mc sent in this picture of Keava

South Wales Argus: Sam Davies sent in this picture of Honey

South Wales Argus: Caroline Williams shared this picture of Bert

South Wales Argus: Nicole Strickland shared this picture of Dottie

South Wales Argus: Chelle Kitchenfairi Jones sent in this picture of George

South Wales Argus: Nicola Brown shared this picture of Loki

South Wales Argus: Dawn Lewis shared this picture of Teddy who has just recovered from a broken leg and having a metal plate put in

South Wales Argus: Chris Harrison sent in this picture of Maisie

South Wales Argus: Laura Parker shared this picture of Tammy And Molly

