And you delivered in spades.

This is the fourth in a series of pictures we're featuring - with plenty more to come in the coming days!

Click here, here, and here to see the pictures we've already published.

And see the latest batch below.

Clare Thomas shared this picture of 10-year-old Shadow

Victoria Smith sent in this picture of Ronnie

Chloe Wells sent in this picture of Pip

Melanie Knight shared this picture of Luna

Jenna Dee Chorley sent in this picture of Storm and Ivy

Annette O'Connell sent in this picture of Smokey Joe

Kerry Parker sent in this picture of Elsie, a rescued greyhound from Greyhound Rescue Wales

Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of Odie

Gina Bacchioni shared this picture of Lucy

Zoey Newton-Karbautzki Scott shared this picture of HRH Prince Loki, her Ragdoll

Sarah Biggs shared this picture of Gizmo

Kirstyn Mc sent in this picture of Keava

Sam Davies sent in this picture of Honey

Caroline Williams shared this picture of Bert

Nicole Strickland shared this picture of Dottie

Chelle Kitchenfairi Jones sent in this picture of George

Nicola Brown shared this picture of Loki

Dawn Lewis shared this picture of Teddy who has just recovered from a broken leg and having a metal plate put in

Chris Harrison sent in this picture of Maisie

Laura Parker shared this picture of Tammy And Molly