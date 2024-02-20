Drivers can rejoice if their preferred route north was the A40 in Monmouthshire as a National Highways spokesperson said "one lane remains closed" while others are open.

The landslide on the main road happened after heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, February 9.

It meant that the A40 going north between Dixton Roundabout in Monmouth and the Goodrich exit was closed, with diversions in place.

The road heading west was opened after the landslide, but the road heading east had been closed until now.

National Highways kept the eastbound carriageway closed until this week due to the risk of "further movement and rubble/rocks falling onto the carriageway."

National Highways issued the following statement: "We have now opened one lane on the eastbound carriageway of the A40."

A landslide on A40 has caused main road lane closure with diversions in place (Image: National Highways)

On the A40 going east, a 40mph speed limit is in place as one lane remains closed.

The highway operator said this is "while we continue to carry out specialist investigations to discover the full extent of the damage."

A spokesperson said: "Safety is paramount and we will not reopen the road until we have established that we are not exposing road users to risk in doing so.

"Repairs will be determined and carried out under the careful supervision of our experts to ensure the stability of the slope both now and for the future."