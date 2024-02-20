Incredible photos show the abnormal load movement transporting an electrical power station from Newport to a new station site in Hirwaun.

Some amazing photos show the abnormal load making its way across City Bridge, while others capture the moment as the vehicle made its way round the A48 SDR.

Stephen Metcalfe said: "This was the second time of seeing the abnormal load (first was a month ago).

"It seemed to be longer than i thought last time. Also it seemed to be moving faster this time. Its quite a sight to see. Something this big taking up two lanes.

"The planning to get this through Newport must be huge. Well done to the the haulage company."

Beginning its journey at 7pm from Newport Docks on February 20, the special delivery was even escorted by the police.

The abnormal load, which can only travel between five-15mph, forced the A48 SDR to be closed in both directions at different sections from 7pm – 9pm.

The A449 northbound from junction 24 of the M4 J24 at the Coldra was also closed at 8.30pm, while the A40 westbound was closed between Raglan and Abergavenny at 11pm, and the A465 eastbound from Glanbaiden to Ebbw Vale West was also closed at 11pm.

The abnormal load has started its journey to Hirwaun (Image: Paul Mabe)

At around 1.15am this morning the abnormal load departed Llanfoist and arrived at the A465 Dowlais Top roundabout at 4.30am.

Tonight, the vehicle is set to arrive at Llanfoist layby point at approximately 12.30am and depart at 1.15am.

It will then make its way to the A465 Dowlais Top roundabout, with it set to arrive at 4.30am.

The abnormal load travelling across City Bridge, Newport (Image: Stephen Metcalfe: https://www.facebook.com/smdroneography)

The roads affected on Tuesday night through to Wednesday morning will be the A4060 Pentrebach roundabout, the A4054 Merthyr Road, the A4102 and A470 at the Rhydycar roundabout, ending at the A470 layby point south of the Cefn Coed roundabout and junction with A465.

It is due to arrive at the Hirwaun site on March 2.

Those travelling on the routes affected at the time are advised to find alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

The abnormal load is due to arrive at the Hirwaun site on March 2 (Image: Paul Mabe)

The special delivery was escorted by the police (Image: Paul Mabe)

Wales' largest ever abnormal load makes its way through Newport on January 13, 2024.

The trailer used to carry the parts measures approximately 6.7 metres wide, 78 metres in length and have 28 axles.

The individual vehicle weights will be as high as 588 tonnes.