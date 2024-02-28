We published a special supplement last week with all of them in, and we've been publishing them online in the past days.

This is the fifth in a series of pictures we're featuring - with plenty more to come in the coming days!

See the pictures we've already published below:

And see the latest batch below.

Donna Ratcliffe shared this picture of Summer

Alison Meek shared this picture of Millie and Meg

Kirsty Duggan shared this picture of Rocco

Marie Coombes sent in this picture of Rolo

Tracy Lockley shared this picture of Dora

Stacey Warner sent in this picture of Lola

Robert Hill sent in this picture of Bella

Julie Stratford shared this picture of Wotsit

Susan Myers shared this picture of Pippin

Margaret Catherine Jones shared this picture of Bluey

Mark Scott shared this picture of Solo

Phoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher shared this picture of Ginny, her six-month-old pineapple green cheek conure

Jean Collyer shared this picture of Potter

Lucy Hawkins sent in this picture of Remy

Gaynor Granville shared this picture of Klunk, her 18-month-old rescue cat

Tink Kristibelle Logan sent in this picture of her snake

Mel Harris sent in this picture of Nero

Rachel Anne sent in this picture of Alfie

Virginia Denley-hill shared this picture of Lily and Ginny

Lou Passfield shared this picture of Fernie