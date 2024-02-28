EARLIER this month we asked you to send in pictures of your beloved pets - and you delivered by the kennel-load.
We published a special supplement last week with all of them in, and we've been publishing them online in the past days.
This is the fifth in a series of pictures we're featuring - with plenty more to come in the coming days!
See the pictures we've already published below:
- Pictures: Pets from across Gwent from the South Wales Argus
- Pictures: Pets in Gwent for Love your Pet Day
- Pictures: Pets of Gwent for Love Your Pet Day
- Pictures: More pets from across Gwent for Love Your Pet Day
And see the latest batch below.
Donna Ratcliffe shared this picture of Summer
Alison Meek shared this picture of Millie and Meg
Kirsty Duggan shared this picture of Rocco
Marie Coombes sent in this picture of Rolo
Tracy Lockley shared this picture of Dora
Stacey Warner sent in this picture of Lola
Robert Hill sent in this picture of Bella
Julie Stratford shared this picture of Wotsit
Susan Myers shared this picture of Pippin
Margaret Catherine Jones shared this picture of Bluey
Mark Scott shared this picture of Solo
Phoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher shared this picture of Ginny, her six-month-old pineapple green cheek conure
Jean Collyer shared this picture of Potter
Lucy Hawkins sent in this picture of Remy
Gaynor Granville shared this picture of Klunk, her 18-month-old rescue cat
Tink Kristibelle Logan sent in this picture of her snake
Mel Harris sent in this picture of Nero
Rachel Anne sent in this picture of Alfie
Virginia Denley-hill shared this picture of Lily and Ginny
Lou Passfield shared this picture of Fernie
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here