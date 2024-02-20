A WOMAN has been arrested after the police conducted a dawn raid in Newport.
The force conducted a warrant at an address in Wheeler Street, Newport, at around 5am yesterday, Monday.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and theft.
The 38-year-old remains in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers conducted a warrant at an address on Wheeler Street, Newport, at around 5am on Monday, February 19.
“A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and theft. She remains in custody at this time.”
