A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers conducted a warrant at an address on Wheeler Street, Newport, at around 5am on Monday, February 19​.

“A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and theft. She remains in custody at this time.”