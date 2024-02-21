Jeremiah McCarthy, 39, and Jordan Judd, 27, both admitted affray after Joshua Hardwick was taken to A&E following the clash on Abergavenny’s Llwynu Road.

Part of the victim’s lip was missing and his nose was broken in the assault, prosecutor Nik Strobl told Newport Crown Court.

McCarthy, of Wellfield Close, Abergavenny and Judd, of Sunny Side, Usk, also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught after crashing motorbike during escape attempt

Their offences took place on November 13, 2022.

Mr Strobl said McCarthy had 25 previous convictions for 53 offences which included affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and burglary.

Judd has five previous convictions for six offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Nigel Fryer representing McCarthy said: “There was clearly animosity and there’s clearly a background to this case.

“I'm not going to go into it because in fact it doesn't serve either side to examine that.

“Mr McCarthy says that from his perspective, damage was being caused to his vehicle.

“But he shouldn't have become involved, he should have phoned the police and he should have walked away – but he didn't.”

Alexander Greenwood for Judd said: “There is a very different side to this young man.

“The defendant is a practising Christian and he knows he should have turned the other cheek.

“His conduct was disgraceful and he tells me he is deeply remorseful for his part in this incident.

“He wants to apologise to Mr Hardwick.”

Judge Eugene Egan told the defendants: “This is a case which sails over the custody threshold.

“You were both in drink and you McCarthy were on licence.”

He told them he had decided to suspend their prison sentences.

McCarthy was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years.

Judd was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

McCarthy was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, attend 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judd must attend 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £500 fine.

The defendants were also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact Mr Hardwick.

Before they left the dock, Judge Egan added: “Both of you may regard yourselves as somewhat fortunate.

“You must not mess up this chance which I'm giving you today.”