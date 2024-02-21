The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland - from burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible.

"I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland. A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

See the south Wales restaurants recognised in the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024. (Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

There were a number of national awards presented including the Best Independent Restaurant, Best Customer Innovator and Most Sustainable Restaurant Awards.

While there were also a range of regional awards handed out, with Cardiff-based restaurants Calibrisella Geletaria and Albany Fish Bar featuring among the winners for South England and Wales.

Cardiff-based restaurants among winners at Deliveroo Awards 2024

Albany Fish Bar

Albany Fish Bar was revealed as the winner of the 'Best Fish & Chips' category for South England and Wales.

The fish and chip restaurant has a 3.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 81 reviews.

One visitor from the restaurant said: "Fantastic service from the team at Albany Fish Bar! They had some delicious fish chunks left over from a previous customer’s order and Sam very kindly gave them to us for free. Thank you!"

Another added: "Best local fish and chip shop. Chips always tasty and not dry. Fishfinger box really good value and a great Friday night treat. Also on Deliveroo."

A third person, describing Albany Fish Bar as "the best chippy in Cardiff", said: "I have been going here since I was little even though I don't live in the area, the chips are delicious and I love their curry and chips.

"The staff are very friendly and helpful and they do lush potato fritters!! I live in Caerphilly now but sometimes come down to get an AFB."

Calibrisella Geletaria

While Calibrisella Geletaria was named the winner of the 'Best Dessert' category for South England and Wales.

The dessert restaurant has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 19 reviews.

One visitor commented: "Fab crepes [pancakes emoji] (,could eat one every day ! ) and gorgeous ice cream , great place for a delicious dessert , everything looks very tempting hard to choose what to have , well worth a visit."

Another person added: "Oh Wow! What a fantastic gellateria. Great choice of flavours and generous servings and tasted devine! Value for money!"

While a third person said: "We went on a Sunday afternoon with our three year old. The Gelato was amazing as was the waffle ice cream concoction.

"Service was great, especially the waiter who took time out to interact with our son and make him laugh and smile!"