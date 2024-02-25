John Rowlands has bid farewell to Aberbargoed Primary School on February 9 after 37 years of service.

Through his time at the school he has worked alongside five headteachers, thousands of pupils and has become a ‘true pillar of the community.’

Mr Rowlands with his signed Aberbargoed t-shirt from staff and pupils (Image: Aberbargoed Primary School)

The school held a special assembly where past staff and headteachers thanked the much loved member of the school.

It featured a song sung by the whole school dubbed ‘Mr Rowlands the Caretaker‘.

Headteacher Miss Sally Everson said: “After nearly 37 years, I am extremely proud to be the fifth Headteacher who has had the pleasure of working alongside you.

“No one could ask for a kinder, more supportive colleague than you. During your time with us in school you experienced a range of highs and lows, tears and laughter. You’ve been a listening ear to many colleagues and never fail to pause and take the time to share a thoughtful view on the world.

Mr Rowlands with Headteacher Miss Everson (Image: Aberbargoed Primary School)

“Over the 37 years you’ve embraced change not only with new staff, the relocation of the school to one site but also the changes within the community and landscape. We spoke recently about how you watched peacefully from the yard the changing view of the valley as the coal tip was cleared. You watched as the diggers altered the landscape forever and redevelopment took place.

“Something that never changed in that time was you, a pillar of our community. Someone who pupils, their parents and grandparents look to for reassurance and as a true role model of a gentle man. You’ve been a role model in so many ways. Your commitment and dedication are truly admirable.

“Throughout the pandemic you worked tirelessly alongside Mr Lewis to ensure that pupils, staff and families were kept as safe as could be. You were even cross when Covid spoilt your excellent attendance record.”

Mr Rowlands with his pupils (Image: Aberbargoed Primary School)

Year 6 pupils presented Mr Rowlands with a sketch, whilst Year 3 pupils handed him a retirement kit to ‘help him get organised.’

Pupils in Years 4 and 5 wrote poems for the caretaker.

The school also thanked his partner Mrs Rowlands ‘who has put up with many late-night alarms and emergency calls.’

Year 4 pupils reading a poem to Mr Rowlands (Image: Aberbargoed Primary School)

BBC and S4C nature presenter Iolo Williams also gave a 'special message.'

Mr Rowlands also received a hamper, a card, a t-shirt signed by staff and pupils, and a Caretaker Award presented by Caerphilly County Borough Mayor Mike Adams.